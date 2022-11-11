“Welcome Mr. Biden”, was one of the most repeated phrases today in the corridors of the Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) convention center where COP27 is being held. With a full auditorium and a huge line waiting for the arrival of the president of the United States, Joe Biden has enjoyed nearly half an hour of speech before an audience that applauded and encouraged each of the messages launched by the current tenant of the White House . “I apologize for leaving the Paris Agreement,” Biden pronounced in the first minutes before an audience that applauded the message.

96 hours after the first world leaders appeared with three minutes to present their speech before the plenary of the Conference of the Parties, Biden has marked the climate policy of his Administration. “From the first day we have had a very daring program,” he assured. Before setting foot on Egyptian lands and still in high spirits from not having been ‘swept away’ by the “republican wave”, the president of the United States stated that “I am not going to walk away from the historic commitments we have just made to address the climate crisis . For me they are not issues that can be compromised and I will not allow it.

The mid-term elections have left control of the Senate and the House of Representatives up in the air, which could fall to the Republican side with a narrow margin, which would make it difficult to carry out many of the Democratic policies, including all those related to climate change. Despite this, Biden has arrived in Egypt with a new package of measures that he has presented to the applause of his cabinet.

According to the White House, the Biden Administration will bolster global climate resilience, including doubling the U.S. commitment to the Adaptation Fund to $100 million and announcing more than $150 million in new aid to accelerate Plan efforts. President’s Emergency Response for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) across Africa. “I will fight for full funding,” he asserted before the public, again, delivered. “We are going to fight to see that our climate goals are fully funded,” he added.

“We will meet the emissions target in 2030”



In addition, the United States will put on the table a Climate Gender Equity Fund, an Indigenous Peoples Access to Finance Mechanism, and other initiatives to involve the entire society in the fight against the climate crisis. Another of his proposals will be to use public financing to unlock billions of private investment, such as the ‘Climate Finance+’ initiative, which will support developing countries in the issuance of green bonds; launching the Sustainable Banking Alliance to deepen sustainable financial markets in developing countries; and making strategic investments to help mobilize billions in private finance and facilitate the export of clean technologies from the United States. “If governments can finance coal, they can finance renewable energy,” she added.

Methane reduction



The Egypt summit is Biden’s second Conference of the Parties as President of the United States. He arrives in Sharm el-Sheikh with his climate plans backed by his

Inflation Reduction Act, “We are talking about $369 billion for clean electricity including offshore wind, solar power, sustainable aviation, more efficient buildings, agriculture and forestry.” The calculations that Biden has defended raise the reduction of greenhouse gases to 1,000 million tons, “this will allow us to comply with the Paris Agreements,” Biden defended.

“If governments can finance coal, they can finance renewable energy”



The United States, the second most polluting country on the planet only surpassed by China, faces a difficult challenge to achieve. Estimates indicate that it needs to reduce greenhouse gases by almost half. “We will meet the emissions goal in 2030,” he stressed. “And we will take decarbonization beyond our borders,” he announced.

To this end, Biden is working with the European Union to create a fund of 500 million euros that will reach Egypt in the coming years to “accelerate its transition to clean energy.” It is not the only agreement closed between Washington and Brussels, since this Friday both administrations have agreed to reduce methane emissions, which “is 80 times more powerful than carbon and is vital to maintain the 1.5 degree target.”

No announcements about loss and damage



The first reactions to Biden’s speech have not been long in coming and both undeveloped countries and climate activists are missing any announcement about the financing of losses and damages to those most affected by climate change.

A capital discussion at this COP27 in Egypt and which, according to several delegations present in Sharm el-Sheikh, is being the main stumbling block in the negotiations.