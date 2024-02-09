Washington (agencies)

US President Joe Biden said that he is “working tirelessly” to reach an agreement that would lead to a permanent cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip, which has been exposed to war for more than 120 days.

Biden added in a press conference at the White House, the day before yesterday evening: “I see that the Israeli response in the Gaza Strip has exceeded the limit. I have been pressing hard and strong to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

He stressed that “there are many innocent people who are starving, facing difficulties and dying in the Gaza Strip,” stressing the need for this to stop and for a permanent cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip to be reached.