“I am the candidate and I will win again,” US President Joe Biden declared in a high-pitched speech in the Great Lakes state of Wisconsin on Friday.

“There are people who don’t care about your votes” in the primary, which he won by a wide margin, Biden said in a speech to a group of his supporters. “They are trying to get me out of the race. Let me say it very clearly: I am staying in the race. I will defeat Donald Trump.”

The US president hopes that a televised interview on Friday will help overcome the difficulties facing his campaign to win a new term in the presidential elections.

Despite receiving the support of Democratic state governors during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, at least three members of Congress from his own party called on him to step down, as did the editorial boards of several major newspapers and a number of political commentators.

The president said he was “not quitting” and was “staying in this race until the end.” But polls following the debate showed his popularity gap widening behind Trump.