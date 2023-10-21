During his campaign event, American President Joe Biden said on October 20 that humanity needs a new world order, which the United States can build.

According to a transcript of Biden’s speech published by press service White House, the President of the United States said the country has the power to unite the world “like never before.” The American leader pointed out that the world lived relatively well for half a century according to the orders established in the period after the Second World War, but everything has its time. Because of this, the head of the United States noted, there is now an urgent need to establish a new world order.

In addition, Biden indicated that he is optimistic, but much will depend on events in the near future. He explained that decisions made in the next four or five years will shape developments over the next few decades.

Biden believes that the United States remains the only player capable of establishing “world peace,” which will forever change the course of world history.

On October 13, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said that the current international system is in a deplorable state: it has failed to successfully pass the test of crisis management. According to him, the common duty of all states is to create a world based on the sovereign equality of all countries.

Before this, on October 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the world is experiencing dramatic, tectonic changes. According to him, the world majority advocates a more equitable distribution of global goods and respect for civilizational diversity, but at the same time, a narrow group of Western states led by the United States “seeks to use neocolonial methods to slow down the natural course of things and maintain their elusive dominance.”