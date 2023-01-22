Also taken handwritten notes during the years of Biden’s vice presidency

US Justice Department found new documents”top secretat Joe Biden’s home during a 13-hour search of his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

This is the second discovery of classified materials, after the one made in November in the garage of the structure and in an old office in Washington which Biden used during his tenure as vice president.

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, said the search of the house took place on Saturday and lasted 13 hours. “The Justice Department has removed material it deems relevant to its investigation, including six documents marked as classified,” the attorney explained, adding that some of the papers date back to when Biden was a senator, others to the period when he was vice president.

Handwritten notes during the years of Biden’s vice presidency were also taken. Bauer stated that at the search the president’s lawyers assisted.

