Biden hosts the women’s soccer team at the White House

US President Joe Biden will host members of the women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as he seeks to secure better salaries for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar that men earn.

Wednesday marks Equal Pay Day for both genders in the United States.

The wage gap is much larger for black women, who earn 63 cents for every dollar a man earns, and for Hispanic women, who earn only 55 cents.

The soccer team led by Megan Rapinoe, who won the Women’s World Cup for the second time in a row in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging gender discrimination. Fans supported them, chanting “equal pay” during the World Cup Final.

The Coronavirus pandemic and its economic ramifications have exacerbated wage disparities, leading to what Vice President Kamel Harris described as a “national emergency” for women.

Biden’s coronavirus relief package of $ 1.9 trillion includes funds aimed at returning the 2 million women who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic to the labor market.