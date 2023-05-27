President Joe Biden said Friday that he “hopes” to reach a solution to the US debt ceiling crisis between Democrats and Republicans within hours, reviving hopes of an imminent end to the risk of the world’s largest economy defaulting on its debt.

Biden told reporters at the White House that the agreement is “very close and I am optimistic,” adding, “I hope that by tonight we will know whether we can reach an agreement.”

The Democratic president indicated that he hoped to reach an agreement “before midnight.”

This is the strongest indication yet that this row in Washington can reach its conclusion, allowing the government to borrow and avoid default.

For his part, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “We made progress yesterday, I want to make progress today as well,” adding, “But nothing is certain until everything is agreed upon.”

The “New York Times” and “Washington Post” newspapers reported that the agreement, which is inevitable for the conservatives to accept a vote in Congress to raise the public debt ceiling for the United States, will freeze some expenditures, but without prejudice to the budgets allocated to defense and veterans.

The agreement will allow deferring the risk of default for two years, until the next presidential election.