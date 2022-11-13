The US president hopes to find areas of cooperation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their talks Monday on the strained relationship between their two countries, an adviser to Biden said. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, National Security Adviser to US President Jake Sullivan said Biden “hopes to get out of this meeting with areas where the two countries and the two presidents and their teams can work collaboratively on substantive issues.”
