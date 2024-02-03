Biden's campaign for the presidency in 2020 had gained momentum in this southern state, and today he is counting on similar momentum for the next election.

In the primary elections, in which polling stations opened at seven in the morning and closed at seven in the evening (12:00 GMT to 00:00 GMT), the 81-year-old Democratic President faces two opponents: Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson.

Biden participated in a number of election rallies, but he will not be present on Saturday, the day after retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against targets linked to Iran in Syria and Iraq, in response to a drone attack that killed three American soldiers at a base in Jordan.

The size of the turnout is of great importance given that black voters were a lever for Biden’s victory in the primary elections in South Carolina in 2020 and later in the presidency. If turnout is weak this time, then the Democrats will have reason to worry.

Recent polls showed a decline in Biden's popularity among black voters, especially young people, amid frustration over his failure to meet their priorities during his presidential term.

“I think the stakes are higher than ever before,” said Samuel Bias, a 31-year-old Biden supporter, following a campaign rally attended by Vice President Kamala Harris on the eve of the primaries. “People are talking about our democracy being under attack.”

Biden is counting on the primary elections in South Carolina to test the amount of support he has among black voters, although he is likely to remain in the hands of Republicans in the November elections, as has been the case since 1980.

A joint New York Times and Siena College poll conducted in November showed that 71 percent of black voters in six swing states supported Biden, a 20 percent decline from the 2020 elections, when the support rate reached 91 percent, compared to 22 percent who supported Trump.