On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden heralded great successes in fighting cancer.

Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to look for ways to accelerate the fight against the disease.

The US president told reporters, before the meeting, that cancer is still the most frightening word in the English language, but a different approach to research could lead to more results.

“We can make important leaps in the war on cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases if we follow a somewhat different approach,” he added, without elaborating.

“I think we are on the cusp of some real successes in the field of (the war on) cancer,” he said.