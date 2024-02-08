US President Joe Biden (81) has strongly criticized a report by the special prosecutor who investigated secret documents that Biden allegedly took home during and after his vice presidency under President Obama. Prosecutor Robert Hur decided not to prosecute Biden for this, but did question Biden's memory and his ability to remember dates and events in his report.
#Biden #hits #hard #special #prosecutor #39Nothing #wrong #memory39
Dead | Haapajärvi's number one politician died in a traffic accident
The chairman of the Haapajärvi town board has died. Jari Nahkanen died in a traffic accident on Thursday.Haapajärvi chairman of...
Leave a Reply