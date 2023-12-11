Biden, who was speaking at a White House reception marking a Jewish holiday, addressed his decades-long relationship with Netanyahu.

He pointed to what he wrote on an old photo of them, saying, “I wrote at the top: Bibi (the name by which Netanyahu is known), I love you, but I do not agree with any damn thing you had to say.”

“It's almost the same today,” Biden added, amid intermittent applause from the mostly Jewish audience, adding that Israel is in a “difficult situation. I have disagreements with some Israeli leaders.”

He did not clarify what remaining differences are between them, but in recent weeks they have included issues including the current war against Hamas and the treatment of the Palestinians.

Below are the highlights of Biden’s speech:

• Regardless of his differences with the Israeli leadership, his “commitment” to the “independent Jewish state is unwavering.”

• If there were no Israel, there would be no safe Jew in the world.

• Aid to Israel will continue until Hamas is defeated, but he warned that public opinion may undergo a shift that is dangerous to Israel's security.

• We have to be careful, they have to be careful. Whole world public opinion can change overnight. We cannot allow this to happen.

• The United States will continue to work to free the hostages still being held in Gaza, accelerate the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, and emphasize to our Israeli friends that we need to protect civilian lives.

Biden is facing severe criticism for his support of Israel's response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, when gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage, according to Israeli statistics.

The Israeli retaliatory attack killed 18,205 people and injured nearly 50,000, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, sparking sharp criticism within the United States.