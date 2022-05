02:00 US President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Gala Dinner on April 30, 2022, in Washington. © Alexander Drago / Reuters

The Hilton Hotel in the capital of the United States hosted the dinner of the White House Correspondents Association, an event founded in 1914 and which has been held almost every year since 1921, in order to recognize the work of reporters who cover the Presidency, as well as to raise funds for scholarships.