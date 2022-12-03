US President Joe Biden was helped to find a way out after meeting with the heir to the British crown, Prince William. The video was published by The Hill newspaper on Friday, December 2, on its Twitter.

The footage shows how the American president greets the prince. They talk about something for two minutes. Biden then took a few steps towards the camera, but security officials pointed him in the right direction.

Joe Biden regularly becomes the subject of discussion due to the constant gaffes and reservations that the oldest US leader in history makes.

For example, on December 1, during a gala dinner at the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron, he called France “Frank”.

On November 21, the President of the United States put on the apron backwards. One of the military drew attention to this and helped the head of state to change his apron.

On November 16, he again stumbled on the stairs on his way to an event as part of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Prior to that, on November 12, the US leader once again misspoke in public – he confused Cambodia with Colombia and thanked the latter for chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Washington Post on November 7 called Joe Biden “an absolute Pinocchio” because of his repeated false statements and cases when the American leader got confused in words.