Biden, help Israel and Ukraine to save the USA

From the request to Congress to guarantee “unprecedented support” for Israel to aid for Ukraine, because “America’s national security depends on their successes”. In an unusual and dramatic speech to the nation delivered in prime time from the White House, United States President Joe Biden tried to explain to Americans what is at stake in the Middle East and Europe. But what lasted fifteen minutes seemed like a message to all the democracies of the world. The intervention came on the eve of the president’s request to Congress to approve the sending of 60 billion dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and 14 billion dollars to Israel. Biden once again put America at the center of the world, reminded us that, as during the Second World War, Americans are once again building an “arsenal of democracy”, and underlined how the “decisions we make now will shape the coming decades” .

The president indicated that the United States is leading a coalition of fifty countries that oppose Russia. “What would happen – he asked – if we left? We are the decisive nation”. But the front has now expanded to the Middle East and the effort must be doubled. After returning to Washington from a quick visit to Israel, ten days after the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas, Biden underlined how guaranteeing support for the two countries represents a crucial point of interest for global stability. Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, “want to completely annihilate democracies.” “Hamas and Putin,” he added, “represent different threats, but they have this in common.” Biden said that “we cannot give up on peace”, but also spoke of the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, declaring that the “people urgently need food, water and medicine”, a way of reminding Egypt to keep its promise of open the gate south of Rafah in the next few hours and allow the entry of humanitarian convoys. At the end of his speech, the journalists following him heard one of the staff say loudly “clear” and another, “that was great”.

Not to be overlooked is the scenography behind the president, always studied and symbolic: behind Biden there were two photos, one of his family and the other of his son, Hunter Biden, with a child on his shoulders. Hunter is not a lateral figure in the presidential narrative of recent months: he is the target of the Republicans in the House, who are trying to impeach him for his past linked to weapons, drug addiction and controversial relations with foreign governments, with the aim in reality to impeach the president and hand him over to an intoxicated election campaign. But now Biden has explained what is at stake in the Middle East and Ukraine, launched the warning that the “conflict can spread to other parts of the world”, and sent the ball back to the Republicans in Congress themselves, grappling with the stalemate over the election of the Speaker of the House. Biden has made it clear that there is no more time to waste. Now it’s up to the legislators to respond in the next few hours.

