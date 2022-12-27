White House: Biden Offers Federal Assistance to Fight Snow Storm

US President Joe Biden held telephone conversations with New York State Governor Katie Hokul, during which he offered federal assistance in eliminating the consequences of a snow storm that hit the country. About it reported on the White House website.

“The President has invited the Governor to commit all of the federal government’s resources to support New Yorkers as the state grapples with the effects of a historic winter storm,” the agency said in a statement. The American leader also expressed gratitude to Hokul for her work as governor, the National Guard, law enforcement and first responders.

It is specified that Biden instructed his team to respond quickly to any request from the governor for federal support.

Earlier it became known about the cancellation of about five and a half thousand flights due to bad weather conditions. It was noted that, in addition, over 16,000 flights were delayed.