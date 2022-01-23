US President Joe Biden held a meeting on Russia and Ukraine with his national security team. This is reported TASS referring to the White House.
During the meeting, the head of state was informed about the current state of “Russian military operations on the border with Ukraine.” Biden also discussed with his advisers diplomatic engagement with Russia to de-escalate and possible measures to contain Moscow, as well as the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.
