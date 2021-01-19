Biden heads to Washington the day before his inauguration as President of America

US President-elect Joe Biden arrives in Washington today, Tuesday, in preparation for his inauguration tomorrow, at a ceremony boycotted by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, contrary to tradition.

Biden, the veteran Democratic senator who served as vice president under Barack Obama, is expected to arrive with his wife, Jill, to Washington from their residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where they have been since his election.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman to hold the position, is scheduled to deliver a speech this evening on the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The grasslands of the National Mall filled up with about 200,000 American flags, representing the crowds that would normally attend the inauguration of presidents.

And there are 20 thousand members of the National Guard in Washington, most of them are equipped with automatic weapons and full equipment.

In an indication of the extent of the tension existing in the capital since Trump’s supporters stormed the Congress headquarters, the FBI announced that it is checking the biographies of the elements who will be deployed tomorrow, Wednesday.

Biden adheres to raising the slogan of unity, and confirms that he is able to restore unity among Americans so that they face one hand the crises the country is experiencing, starting with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a move symbolizing a new spirituality in the country’s leadership, Biden called on congressional leaders, Republicans and Democrats, to participate with him in Wednesday morning prayers in Washington before his inauguration ceremony.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who until recently was one of Trump’s closest allies, agreed to participate in the ritual prayer at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, according to a source familiar with his schedule.

In addition, McConnell said Tuesday in a speech in the Senate that Trump “incited” the crowds that stormed the Congress building on January 6 and “accused them of lies.”