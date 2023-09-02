US President Joe Biden heads to Florida today, Saturday, to inspect the damage caused by Hurricane Adalia and to reassure those affected.
Biden said he would meet with the governor during the visit, but DeSantis’ spokesman Jeremy Redfern said later that no meeting had been planned and that “only the security preparations required to arrange such a meeting would stop the ongoing recovery effort.”
DeSantis, 44, is running for the Republican presidential nomination.
