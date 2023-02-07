How did you feel about the content of this article?

Internal administration of the US House of Representatives banned Tiktok from employees’ work phones. The US Executive included the same measure in a budget law. | Photo: Pixabay

US President Joe Biden said this Monday (6) that he has not yet decided whether to ban the use of the TikTok app in the country. The platform is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

“I don’t know, but I know I don’t have it on my phone,” Biden said in an interview at the White House. TikTok is prohibited on mobile devices used by US government officials.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been working together to get the app banned from the United States, as well as making it impossible to download or update it.

States such as Alabama, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas have already banned the use of the platform for public officials or are already working on plans for such a ban.

The FBI has already said in reports that it has concerns about TikTok being used by the Chinese government as a spying tool. The Asian country has security laws that can force national companies to share data with intelligence services.

TikTok defends that these concerns are absurd and that the data of the platform’s customers is safe. Currently, the application has 80 million users in the United States, having become particularly popular among teenagers.