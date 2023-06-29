Joe Biden, president of the United States, during a press conference this Wednesday in Chicago. ALEX WROBLEWSKI (EFE)

US President Joe Biden jokes more and more about his age. He makes jokes and downplays the fact that he is 80 years old and that if he is re-elected in 2024, he could finish a hypothetical second term at 86 years old. However, despite his jokes, he often fails her body and sometimes her head. This Wednesday he had one of his usual lapses in maintaining that Vladimir Putin is losing “the Iraq war.” Hours later, the White House confirmed, after information from Bloomberg, that the president is using a machine to breathe better at night.

According to official information, Biden has begun using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine to treat long-standing sleep apnea. When Biden, 80, left the White House this Wednesday to deliver a speech on the economy in Chicago, marks from the CPAP device were seen on his face, as published by said agency.

For someone unfamiliar with those marks, it’s not so easy to tell them apart, but similar marks could be seen on Biden’s face Monday during a White House event detailing plans to dole out nearly $42.5 billion to build networks of Internet of high speed. It was the same appearance in which Biden spoke for the first time about the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries in Russia. No media pointed out those marks at the time, but when looking at the images of the close-ups, they can be seen.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, upon arrival this Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago (Illinois) Evan Vucci (AP)

“Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history of sleep apnea in detailed medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is typical for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement after Bloomberg reported the president’s use of the device.

Sleep apnea affects more than 30 million Americans. Biden already revealed his problems with it for the first time in 2008, when he was appointed by Barack Obama as a vice-presidential candidate in the presidential election he was running.

CPAP treatment helps improve sleep quality and reduce snoring by keeping the airways open while users sleep, according to the National Institutes of Health. Sleep apnea is a common condition in which the airways become blocked at night, which can reduce airflow. Facial devices, which can have multiple straps, are often worn while users sleep.

Joe Biden, in an appearance on Monday in which CPAP marks can be seen on his face.

KEN CEDENO / POOL (EFE)

Biden has chosen to joke over and over again about his age as a way of downplaying it. In an event last April with the president of South Korea, she said that she doesn’t even remember how old she is. Days later, with the children at the White House, they asked him why he wanted to be president: “Well, you know, when he was younger, 120 years ago…”, he said, causing laughter from the audience. “My sister was three years younger than me. Now she is 20 years younger than me, ”he joked again, although at the same time his memory betrayed him and he was unable to remember all his grandchildren. The next day, at an event with the military, he returned to the charge: “About 65 years ago, during the speech to the first class of the Air Force Academy, President Eisenhower – I was not there, no matter what he said the press—…

And he continued along that line at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “You might think that I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That is not true. How can I not like a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? [el cantante británico de 29 años]?”. The media mogul turned 92 on March 11. “I believe in the First Amendment. Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it, ”he said, referring to the constitutional amendment enshrining freedom of expression, written in 1791 by James Madison, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

In any case, for an 80-year-old, Biden is in shape. He doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t drink, he exercises and obviously stays active at work. The last medical part, signed by Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, after a routine examination he underwent in February at a Maryland military clinic, read: “President Biden remains a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old man, fit to serve with success the functions of the presidency, including those of chief executive, head of state, and commander-in-chief.”

In the report, the doctor also stressed that Biden spent a lot of time in the sun in his youth and is being checked for possible symptoms of skin cancer. The report noted that she had had a small lesion removed from her breast biopsied for her analysis, which later came back positive.

Although Biden tries to downplay age, it is something that worries voters and one that Trump, despite being 76 himself, insists on time and time again. The former president posts videos of Biden stammering or stumbling as part of the political spectacle with which he tours the country giving rallies and other talks.

