Biden has not yet decided whether to declassify materials about the origin of COVID-19

US President Joe Biden said he was considering the need to declassify all materials about the origin of COVID-19. According to him, he has not yet decided whether to sign this bill. RIA News.

“I have not yet made such a decision,” the American leader said.

Earlier it became known that US national intelligence believes that there are two main versions about the source of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 – this is its natural origin and leakage from the laboratory.

US Senator Josh Hawley, in turn, sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping urging him to recognize China’s role in the emergence and spread of COVID-19 around the world. According to him, the US Congress passed a bill according to which the country’s authorities are obliged to declassify information about the genesis of the coronavirus infection.