US President Joe Biden has not apologized for the bombing of Hiroshima

US President Joe Biden visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum dedicated to the American atomic bombings and left an entry in the visitor’s book. It is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, reports TASS.

It is noted that the American leader did not apologize for the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. At the same time, he noted that the museum recalls “commitments to build a peaceful future.” “Let’s continue to make progress together towards the day when we can finally and permanently rid the world of nuclear weapons. Keep the faith! he wrote.

Earlier, US national security aide Jake Sullivan said that Biden would not apologize for the bombing of Japanese Hiroshima during the G7 summit. According to the American leader, “this is not a bilateral moment.”