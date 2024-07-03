The White House confirmed on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden “never” intends to withdraw from the presidential election scheduled for November, but is “moving forward” with his campaign, amid increasing pressure on him to withdraw after the results of a disastrous debate. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about the possibility of the Democratic candidate withdrawing: “Never, never.” She confirmed that he is “moving forward” with his election campaign, adding: “The president is focused on how to continue this work. And everything else we hear or say is completely false.”