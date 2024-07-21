Joe Biden Withdrew From US Presidential Race

Current US leader Joe Biden announced that he is withdrawing from the presidential race and will not seek re-election as head of state. The 81-year-old politician announced this on the social network X.

Thus, he stops participating in all election events.

I believe it would be in the best interests of my party and the country if I step down and focus on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Biden promised to complete his term

Biden assured that he will remain in office until the end of his term. The American leader stressed that he will focus on fulfilling his duties.

Biden did not name a successor when he announced he was ending the campaign. He simply thanked Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she “has been an outstanding partner in all of this work.”

Biden later endorsed Harris’s bid for US president.

Democrats, it’s time to unite and defeat Trump. Let’s do it. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Reuters reported that Biden was already thinking about continuing the race on Saturday night. He made the decision to stop the fight on Sunday afternoon, July 21.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. The new head of state will take office after the inauguration, which usually takes place in January of the following year.

Biden was begged by his own allies to give up his presidential ambitions

Earlier, ABC News, citing sources, reported that Biden was upset that his Democratic Party allies had turned their backs on him. The channel’s sources said that the head of state had been approached by Democratic leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, who said that Trump’s victory would undermine the party’s position in Congress.

Western media also learned that Biden has become more receptive to calls to resign. He commissioned a public opinion poll to find out Americans’ opinions on US Vice President Kamala Harris running in his place.

Biden’s campaign is also running out of money to continue the campaign. According to the channel, US Vice President Kamala Harris called donors, but the conversation went badly because they were angry that Biden refused to leave the race.

Prior to this, a number of influential Democrats openly opposed Biden as a presidential candidate. In particular, Democratic Senator from the US state of Vermont Peter Welch called on Joe Biden to drop out of the race, assessing Biden’s performance in the debate with former US President Donald Trump as “catastrophic.” And one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, billionaire Michael Moritz, threatened to suspend donations not only to Biden’s campaign, but to the Democratic Party as a whole. “Unfortunately, President Biden has a choice – vanity or virtue,” Moritz noted.