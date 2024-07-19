Newsmax: Biden to withdraw his candidacy from US presidential election

US President Joe Biden has decided to end his election campaign. This was reported on the air of the Newsmax TV channel by American political observer and commentator Mark Halperin.

Citing “multiple sources from the Democratic Party,” he claims that the head of the White House has agreed to drop out of the race. A speech is already being prepared for Biden, and the 81-year-old politician will deliver it this weekend, most likely on Sunday, July 21.

Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Halperin says Biden will focus on finishing out his term. The party will choose a new Democratic presidential nominee at the national convention in Chicago on August 19-22. Biden will not endorse Vice President Harris. Democrats consider Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to be the most likely candidates. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer may also be in contention. Regular delegates will vote for candidates in the first round. If there is no winner in the first round, the decision will be made by so-called superdelegates in the second round.

Related materials:

Earlier, NBC reported, citing sources, that Biden’s political career was close to completion. According to them, even the American leader’s supporters are inclined to believe that everything has already been decided.

Biden seen as a threat to the Democratic Party in Congress

Halperin pointed out that his allies managed to convey to Biden an important argument against his participation in the elections. In addition to reasonable doubts about his readiness to win and lead the country for another four years, the political force fears a drop in the ratings of the other Democrats. This, in turn, will jeopardize the party’s chances of regaining control of the House of Representatives and increase the risk of losing the majority in the Senate, the reporter concluded.

Related materials:

The day before, The Washington Post newspaper found outthat Democratic-leaning former President Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that Biden’s chances of winning have diminished significantly and that he needs to “seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.” He has expressed concern about Biden’s polling and that donors are turning away from the president. And Obama’s concerns about Biden’s candidacy have only grown in the past weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Most Americans Didn’t Want to See Biden in a Second Term

About 70 percent of Americans believe Biden should drop out of the presidential race, according to an AP-NORC poll. “Amid the furor over President Biden’s debate performance, seven in 10 adults [американцев]including 65 percent of Democratic voters, believe he should withdraw and let the party choose another candidate,” the survey said. Only 27 percent of Democratic respondents have full confidence that Biden can effectively serve as president.

Related materials:

At the same time, the Democrats’ rivals, the Republicans, hope that Biden will not drop out of the race. According to a source from Donald Trump’s campaign, the Republicans consider the incumbent president a weak contender in the election, since he “barely endured a 90-minute debate.”