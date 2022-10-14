US President Biden ordered to allocate a new tranche of military assistance to Ukraine for $725 million

US President Joe Biden authorized the State Department to provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance, reports RIA News with reference to a memorandum circulated by the White House.

“The Secretary of State is authorized to provide defense positions and services, training and assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to $ 725 million,” the document says.

It is assumed that the new tranche may include armored cars and ammunition. This was reported by Reuters.

Earlier it was reported that the United States will supply NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov. “The training of our specialists is already underway. And they will be delivered this month,” he stressed.