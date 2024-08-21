The White House said in a brief statement that the call, which was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, discussed “a ceasefire, a hostage release deal, and diplomatic efforts to contain regional tensions.”

A US official said that President Joe Biden will speak with Netanyahu regarding ways to continue negotiations aimed at a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage exchange.

Biden is expected to pressure Netanyahu to ease a new demand that would allow Israeli forces to remain along the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, he said.

The call comes after a quick visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the Middle East that ended yesterday, Tuesday, without reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar are pinning their hopes on a US proposal to bridge the gaps between the two sides in the 10-month-old Gaza war.

In talks to end the 10-month-old fighting in the Gaza Strip, Hamas wants a complete Israeli withdrawal from the territory, including the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

Israel wants to retain control of the corridor, which it seized in late May after destroying dozens of tunnels underneath it that it says were used to smuggle weapons to militant groups in Gaza.