In his offensive to dismantle the legacy of Donald Trump as soon as possible, President Biden has placed the focus this Thursday on foreign policy. The Democrat delivered his first speech on the matter this afternoon, in which he announced the halt to the withdrawal of US troops in Germany ordered by his predecessor. Biden has also announced the end of US support for the Saudi attacks in Yemen, a conflict he has described as a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.” In addition to these two announcements, aimed at reversing particularly controversial policies of the Trump Administration, he has announced an initiative by the United States to support the rights of the LGBT community around the world.

With his speech, which he has delivered at the State Department, the president seeks to make clear his intention, reiterated during the campaign, to “rebuild the muscle” of weakened or broken international alliances and to regain weight in multilateral institutions. “America’s alliances are our greatest asset,” Biden said, setting a distance from a predecessor who was extremely critical of multilateralism. “By strengthening our alliances, we amplify our power,” he added.

Biden explained that the United States and Russia have agreed to extend the START treaty, the last major nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow. But he has warned the Kremlin that it is preparing to apply a strong hand against any Russian provocation, explicitly mentioning “poisonings” and “cyber attacks”, in contrast to the tolerant attitude that it considers exhibited by the Trump Administration. And he has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the opposition Alexei Navalni.

Trump’s promise to dramatically reduce the presence of US troops in Germany last summer was seen as a tug of war with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom the Republican repeatedly attacked during his tenure for not contributing enough to the accounts. of NATO. The Alliance tried to demonstrate to Washington that the presence of US troops on European soil is, in the words of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “the core of the transatlantic alliance,” and that the decision would be counterproductive for US security. They tried to convince Trump to at least compensate for the departure from German territory with an increase in the presence in other parts of the Old Continent.

Regarding Yemen, Biden’s long-awaited announcement marks the end of the great power’s support for Riyadh’s long military offensive against a Houthi faction in the country, accused of launching missiles across the border into Saudi Arabia. The campaign, which has killed thousands of civilians, began in 2015 and was initially given the green light by the Obama Administration. But some of those who participated in that initial decision regret and lead, now in the Joe Biden Administration, efforts to end US involvement and try to end the complex Yemeni conflict. The president has also announced the appointment of diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen.