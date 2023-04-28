Biden could not answer the question asked by his children, which country he visited last

US President Joe Biden had difficulty answering a question the children asked him. Participating in the “bring a child to work” event, which was held by the White House on Thursday, April 27, the head of state could not answer which state he visited last, reports RIA News.

“It’s hard to keep track,” Biden said, never remembering where he went on a last visit.

As a result, the children of White House workers reminded him that two weeks earlier, the American president visited Ireland.

