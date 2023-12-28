An American official said that this part of the call last Saturday between the two men was one of the most difficult and “frustrating” conversations that Biden has had with Netanyahu since the beginning of the war in Gaza, and is a sign of the growing tensions between Biden and Netanyahu, as the website indicates.

The tax revenues that Israel collects for the Palestinian Authority under an agreement between the two parties constitute a major source of income for the Palestinian Authority, which is already suffering from a financial crisis.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decided in October to suspend the transfer of all tax revenue funds after the Hamas attack, but the Israeli government said it would transfer all funds except those it says go to Hamas-run Gaza.

However, the Palestinian Authority refused to accept a partial transfer of funds, raising concerns in the Biden administration about a possible economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority.

Axios points out that the issue has become a thorn in the side of Netanyahu, who is facing pressure from the Biden administration to release the funds, and Smotrich, who expressed his opposition to the release of any of the funds, even indirectly, and threatened to resign over this issue, which may expose the Prime Minister’s coalition government. To danger.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has pressured the Israeli government to release Palestinian tax revenues it is withholding. The administration expressed its fears that the economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority would lead to a violent escalation in the occupied West Bank as a result of its inability to pay the salaries of its security forces.

Israeli and American officials told the site that the 45-minute call between Biden and Netanyahu last Saturday focused on the next phase of the Israeli ground operation, but at the end of the call, Biden raised his concerns about withheld Palestinian tax revenues.

According to the officials, Biden asked Netanyahu to accept the proposal put forward by the Israeli Prime Minister himself several weeks ago, which is to transfer withheld tax revenues to Norway for safekeeping until an arrangement is reached that would allay Israel’s fears that the money would reach Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority has already accepted this proposal and informed the United States that under this agreement it will resume taking part of the tax revenues that were not withheld, according to a US official.

The official and another source familiar with the call said that Netanyahu backed down and said he did not think this was a good idea anymore. He told Biden that he did not trust the Norwegians, adding that the Palestinian Authority should only accept a partial transfer of funds.

Axios sources indicated that Biden responded and said that the United States trusts Norway’s proposal and this should be enough for Israel to trust it as well.

According to US and Israeli officials, Biden told Netanyahu that he must confront hardliners in his coalition on the issue just as he is dealing with political pressure from Congress over the war in Gaza.

After a few minutes of discussion, Biden told Netanyahu that he expected him to resolve the issue, added that “this conversation is over” and ended the call, according to a US official and a source familiar with the call.

The American official said: “There was a feeling that the president was doing his best for Netanyahu every day, and when Netanyahu needed to return the favor and take some political risks, he did not want to do so.” A second US official, asked to comment on this account, downplayed the argument and said that Netanyahu did not reject Norway's idea, but “just said they are still working things out on their side.”

The official added that a few days after the Biden-Netanyahu call, the issue came up again during the meeting held by Israeli Minister Ron Dermer at the White House with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The official said: “We have made good progress and believe that the issue of transferring tax revenues is on its way.” To the solution.”