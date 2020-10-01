Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has raised nearly $ 10 million in donations during a debate with his rival, current leader Donald Trump. Biden’s headquarters reported this, writes RIA News…

From 9 pm local time on Tuesday (4:00 Moscow time) until midnight, 215 thousand sponsors donated money to Biden, including 60 thousand new donors. In just one hour, the Democrat raised $ 3.8 million.

In total, Biden excelled in fundraising in September, surpassing Trump by about 141 million. At the same time, in August, Biden raised $ 365 million, and Trump – $ 154 million.

However, fees do not guarantee an advantage in the presidential election. So, in 2016, Hillary Clinton surpassed Trump in collected and spent funds several times, but did not win the election.

During the debate, Biden disclosed his earnings by publishing a tax return and urged his opponent to do the same. According to the document, last year Biden and his wife Jill received an income of $ 985,233. With this amount, they paid federal taxes in the amount of $ 299,346.

The first debate between Biden and Trump took place in the auditorium of Case Western River University in Cleveland, Ohio. The second debate of candidates for the presidency of the American state will be held on October 15 in Miami, Florida, the third – in Nashville, Tennessee. Presidential elections are scheduled for November 3.