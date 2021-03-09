WASHINGTON – Until 320,000 Venezuelans living in the United States received a pardon of 18 months facing the threat of deportation, as the Biden administration sought to highlight how dangerous that country has become under the president Nicolás Maduro.

Immigrants may also work legally in the United States as part of the temporary protected status that the administration issued as it considers next steps in a years-long US lobbying campaign to force Maduro out of power.

“Living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in a state of confusion, incapable of protecting its own citizens,” he said. Alexander Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in a statement.

Venezuelan citizens protest Maduro in Doral Central Park, Florida. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP.

“It is in times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States gives a step forward to support eligible Venezuelan citizens already present here, as their home country seeks to straighten out from the current crises. “

Venezuela is mired in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world under Maduro, who, through a mixture of corruption and negligence, oversaw the deterioration of the country’s oil infrastructure that had propped up its economy.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 94% of the population Venezuela lives in poverty, with millions of people without regular access to water, food and medicine.

Two senior officials in the Biden administration said the new protections would be offered to those who can prove they live in the United States.

The deadline is intended to deter smugglers from inciting other Venezuelans to make the arduous journey to the United States, at a time when the Biden administration is already struggling to accommodate thousands of Central American migrants heading to the southern border.

President Joe Biden was expected to give temporary protected status to Venezuelan immigrants, as the Secretary of State Antony blinken he had endorsed the measure during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.

Although the Trump administration had resisted issuing the same protections – despite intense lobbying by opponents of Maduro – the president Donald trump delayed the deportations of many Venezuelans to the United States on his last day in office.

Geoff Ramsey, an expert on Venezuela with the Washington Office for Latin America, a political group, said that legal protection status was generally more durable than a presidential order, noting that the Department of Homeland Security he hadn’t had time to fully enact Trump’s 18-month deferred deportations.

Carlos Vecchio, the Venezuelan opposition envoy to Washington, called the new protections “a measure fair, urgent and necessarybecause it is finally a reality. “

The United States has been at the forefront of an international campaign to force Maduro out of power since the disputed 2018 elections.

It is one of the few foreign policy priorities that have been pushed forward by both the Biden and Trump administrations, each of which recognizes Juan Guaidó, the leader of the opposition and former head of the National Assembly of Venezuela, as the legitimate leader of the country.

But one of the officials who briefed reporters Monday on condition of not being named said the Biden government was checking whether to lift a series of economic sanctions that, according to experts, have cost the Venezuelan government up to $ 31 billion since 2017.

The official said that this review would assess whether the economic pressure exerted against Maduro and his government worth the risk to exacerbate the terrible living conditions of Venezuelans.

The new protections were welcomed by Democrats and Republicans in Congress who had seemed divided on the approach to immigration policy under Trump.

The senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said he supported the protections, although “it is critical that we continue to work with our democratic allies to ensure a Venezuela free from tyranny and ensure that this temporary status in the United States does not become permanent. “

Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Richard Durbin of Illinois, both Democrats, noted that previous efforts to allow Venezuelan immigrants to remain in the United States were blocked by the former president’s supporters in Congress.

“For years, the world watched in horror as man-made political and humanitarian crises turned Venezuela into a failed state,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“Despite these disastrous and dangerous conditions, Venezuelans were still forcibly deported to their country by the Trump administration.”

Trump had tried to strip protections from some 400,000 immigrants living and working in the United States under a program that Congress passed in 1990 for foreigners who have fled their homes due to conflict and natural disasters.

In September, a federal appeals court agreed with the Trump administration’s argument that immigrants from places like El Salvador, Haiti and Sudan, who were recovering from disasters or political upheaval, they no longer needed a safe haven in America.

Monday’s announcement indicated that the Biden administration was likely to maintain at least some of the protections.

Roberto Marrero, a Venezuelan opposition leader who moved to Florida after spending a year and a half in jail in Venezuela, called Monday’s decision “bittersweet victory”.

“It gives us protection,” he said, “but it also reminds us that we are here because there is a dictatorship in our country.”

Lara Jakes reported from Washington, and Anatoly Kurmanaev from Bogotá, Colombia.

