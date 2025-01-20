The outgoing president of the United States, Joe Bidengranted this Monday pardons for five members of his family in his last minutes in office, and has indicated that he did it not because they did something wrong, but because feared political attacks of incoming President Donald Trump.

“My family has been subject to relentless attacks and threats, motivated solely by the desire to harm me: the worst type of partisan politics,” he said in his last statement as president, and the newspaper reports The New York Times. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe that these attacks will end.”

Specifically, he pardoned James B. Bidenhis brother; Sara Jones Bidenthe wife of James; Valerie Biden OwensBiden’s sister; John T. OwensOwens’ husband; and Francis W. Bidenanother Biden brother.

The White House announced the pardons with less than 20 minutes left in Biden’s presidencyafter he had already entered the Capitol Rotunda to witness Trump’s swearing-in before leaving the Capitol for the last time as president.

More former senior officials pardoned

Before andHe had signed several preventive pardons in favor of a series of senior officials of his Administration whom the president-elect, Donald Trump, had threatened to judge when he returned to the White House for their decisions during the exercise of their duties.

Among the winners is Mark Milley, former US Chief of Staff and responsible for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, which facilitated the lightning advance of the Taliban and their return to power. However, Biden has highlighted his leadership and has stressed that his work served to “strengthen” US alliances.

Additionally, Biden has granted clemency to Anthony Fauci, who served as White House medical advisor with Trump and during the early stages of the Biden Administration, which coincided with one of the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the president has highlighted Fauci’s role during this stage and has stated that the country “is safer and healthier thanks to him.”

Along with Milley and Fauci, the president has granted preventive pardon to members of Congress and the staff who formed the House committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol January 2021 by Trump acolytes. Biden has celebrated that the committee “accomplished its mission with integrity and commitment” despite obstacles from those who “perpetrated” the attack.