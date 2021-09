Biden government plans to deport Haitians camped on the border

Photograph provided by Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales showing hundreds of undocumented migrants, mostly Haitians, housed Thursday in the migrant camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas| Photo: EFE/Congressman Tony Gonzales

The US government is planning to deport, starting Sunday (19), thousands of Haitians who are camped under a bridge that connects Mexico to the municipality of Del Rio, in the south of the American state of Texas. Information is from Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

Haitian immigrants began arriving in large numbers last week. According to a judge in the county of Val Verde, Texas, more than 12,000 are waiting to apply for asylum in the United States.

Upon assuming the US presidency, Democrat Joe Biden reversed many of the immigration policies of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, but kept the so-called Title 42, a mechanism that allows for the rapid expulsion of most illegal immigrants who are caught crossing the border. United States with Mexico, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities.