D.he corona vaccine supplier Astra-Zeneca has suffered another setback with the loss of manufacturing capacity in the United States. By order of the state, the contract manufacturer Emergent Bio-Solutions is no longer allowed to work for Astra-Zeneca in its Baltimore plant and is only allowed to produce the coronavirus vaccine for competitor Johnson & Johnson (J&J), as a high-ranking insider from the health sector said on Saturday (local time ) said.

The reason for the decision is a severe manufacturing failure at Emergent Bio-Solutions. The company had previously produced both vaccines in the plant and mixed their components in the process. This made vaccine unusable for 15 million doses. According to J&J, the bug was noticed in time, so the spoiled vaccine was not bottled.

According to the insider, J&J is now taking sole control of vaccine production at the plant. This is to rule out such mishaps. The “New York Times” first reported on this process.

Astra-Zeneca has come under fire around the world for possible serious side effects of its corona vaccine. The drug, which was jointly developed with Oxford University, is suspected of causing thrombosis. However, several states decided that, according to the data available so far, the advantages far outweigh the possible disadvantages. You continue to use the vaccine, but sometimes with restrictions.

The vaccine has not yet been approved in the United States. The country is currently relying on J&J, Moderna and the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer. According to the American epidemic expert Anthony Fauci, the country may no longer need the Astra Zeneca material.