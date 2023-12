Destruction in a residential building in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, after a Russian drone attack last Friday (22) | Photo: EFE/EPA/Oleg Petrasyuk

The United States announced this Wednesday (27) the last military aid package of the year for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

In a statement, the US State Department reported that the package, worth US$250 million, includes ammunition and other components of air defense systems, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 mm artillery ammunition and 105 mm, anti-armor ammunition and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition.

Last week, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that this military aid package for Ukraine would be the last if the US Congress does not approve additional funds.

The State Department made a demand in this regard in this Wednesday's statement. “It is imperative that Congress act quickly, as quickly as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future,” he said.

American President Joe Biden has been unsuccessfully asking the American Congress to approve a supplementary package of US$106 billion, including US$61 billion for Ukraine and US$15 billion for Israel. Republicans resist the proposal because they want increased immigration control on the southern border of the United States.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, the US Legislature has approved $113 billion in defense, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, of which $46.6 billion was direct military aid.