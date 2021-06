Biden government admits it won’t meet Covid vaccination target

US President Joe Biden| Photograph:

The government of US President Joe Biden admitted on Tuesday (22) that it will not reach the goal of vaccinating against Covid-19 with at least one dose 70% of adults in the country by July 4, in large part due to the low level of vaccination among the youngest.

In a press conference, the head of the White House’s working group against the pandemic, Jeff Zients, highlighted the achievements achieved in recent months, such as the reduction of infections by 90% since the beginning of this year. However, he acknowledged that to achieve the “bold” goal set in March by US President Joe Biden, “it will take a few more weeks”. At present, 65% of the target population has already been vaccinated.