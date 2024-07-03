Home page politics

From: Alexandra Heidsiek

Press Split

US President Biden – denounced by Trump as “Sleepy Joe” – provides a “justification” for his sad appearance in the TV debate.

Washington – In the TV debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the incumbent US President Joe Biden He performed poorly. His voice was hoarse, his sentences repeated or incomplete – Biden was unable to allay concerns about whether he was fit for a second term despite his age. Now he says the reason for his weak performance is that he was tired.

“Sleepy Joe”: Biden behaved according to his nickname on the TV debate stage

“And then I almost fell asleep on the stage,” Biden said at a campaign event for the US election 2024 in the state of Virginia to the journalists traveling with him. This is not an excuse, but an explanation, said the 81-year-old.

Often tired: US President Joe Biden © Jack Gruber/IMAGO

For Trumps republican The statement is a welcome opportunity, as it seems to underline the nickname “Sleepy Joe.” Trump had already given the president this nickname during the 2019 election after he repeatedly seemed to fall asleep in front of the camera.

According to Biden, the reason for his fatigue was the several trips abroad that the president had to take in the run-up to the debate. It was “not very smart” to “travel around the world several times and cross about 100 time zones” before the meeting.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Joe Biden still has a lot to do abroad before the 2024 US election

In fact, Biden was in northern France at the beginning of June for a commemoration event for Doomsday, the day the Allies landed in Normandy, which marked the end of World War II. After a short stopover in the USA, he continued on to Italy in mid-June, where the President attended the G7 summit in Bari. He then traveled back to the east coast via a fundraising gala in Los Angeles – three time zones away from Washington.

Joe Biden prepared for the TV meeting with Trump by not attending any public events for a week. That should actually be enough time to rest – for someone who is still fit. That is why the Democrats Voices are being raised calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. It is questionable whether this will happen. (ah with dpa)