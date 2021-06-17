It ended after about 4 hours on summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at the end of which the American president gave a crystal sculpture which depicts a bison to the Russian president. The kind gift along with a couple of aviator goggles it was delivered to him during the meeting in Geneva, a White House official revealed. The object was described by the latter as symbol of “strength, unity and resilience”. The sculpture, presented on a cherry wood base, with a commemorative plaque, was created by Steuben Glass of New York and has been defined as an “imposing interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals”.