The blizzards that are ravaging parts of the United States these days have now claimed some 57 lives, according to counts from various major news outlets. At least 27 people were killed in Erie County alone, an area in New York state around the city of Buffalo, a local official announced today. President Biden sends federal aid.
#Biden #York #state #emergency #aid #severe #snowstorm #Buffalo #war #zone #deaths
Trans students at Goethe University: A new name is just the beginning
NOra is 25 years old. Eight years ago she moved to Frankfurt from a small town near Erfurt to study...
Leave a Reply