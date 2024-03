Joe Biden, photographed at the White House on February 21 of this year: old age. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/ Pool

United States President Joe Biden announced this Saturday an increase in humanitarian aid to “Ukraine” when he was actually referring to the Gaza Strip.

The statement was made during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Georgia Meloni, at the White House.

While making a brief statement to the press, the Democrat got confused twice in the same sentence, apparently without realizing the gaffe. “In the coming days we will join our friends in Jordan and send additional air shipments of food and other supplies to Ukraine, and seek to continue opening other routes into Ukraine, including the possibility of a maritime corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance.” , stated the president.

While speaking, Biden took notes. He even read some excerpts of his statement — which did not prevent the error.

The president's statement was a reaction to the incident in which dozens of Palestinians died after a riot during the distribution of food by Israeli troops in Gaza. Israel admitted that its soldiers opened fire on Palestinians who were advancing on the trucks, but claims that most of the deaths were due to trampling.

At official transcript published by the White Housethe president's speech was corrected.

Biden is the oldest president in history

Republicans have questioned the cognitive capacity of the president of the United States, who has accumulated gaffes in recent months.

Biden, who is 81 years old, minimizes the criticism and assures that he is in a position to run for re-election. The election is scheduled for November this year. If he wins, the Democrat will surpass a milestone that is his own: upon taking office in 2020, he became the oldest person to assume the office of president of the United States.