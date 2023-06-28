New gaffe for Joe Biden. Speaking to some journalists at the White House before leaving for Chicago, the US president said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “is clearly losing the war in Iraq”, confusing the Middle Eastern country (invaded by the US in 2003 at the time of George W. Bush) with Ukraine (invaded by Russia on February 24, 2022). Biden added that Putin “is also losing the war on the home front and has become a pariah around the world, not only in NATO or European Union countries but also in Japan and in about forty countries”.

