Saturday, July 20, 2024, 2:55 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The Democratic Party needs to regain control of its electoral campaign before the debate over Joe Biden’s succession becomes an internal drama. The leadership is watching with growing alarm the president’s anger and frustration in the face of what he and his family understand as an organized campaign with the purpose of removing him from the electoral race.

Forty members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have already publicly expressed their support for his replacement, but the president is even more irritated by what is being said behind his back at a more domestic level. He directly blames Nancy Pelosi for heating up the atmosphere thanks to her powerful internal influence, but what is worse is that he is threatening to start a storm with Barack Obama, whom he would see as a traitor for recommending his replacement. The two arrived at the White House in 2009 without barely knowing each other and the two led, as president and vice president, a historic change in the governance of the United States, possibly as exciting as that of John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s arrival to power in 1961. Their leadership ended in January 2017 when they handed over to the first Executive of Donald Trump.

Never before have Democrats been plunged into a political and personal crisis like this in the middle of an election campaign. And even less so with the three great contemporary symbols of the party. Only former President Bill Clinton is spared, who is keeping a low profile and has dedicated himself to convincing donors to maintain their confidence in Biden.

Together in the worst battles



Pelosi, 84, a former House Speaker, is from the same political generation as the candidate. That is why the two have always understood each other so well. At the beginning of the campaign, when there were already doubts in some sectors about Biden’s age, Pelosi acted as a firm supporter of his candidacy and that attitude served as a guarantee for many delegates that a new duel with Donald Trump would be possible and, above all, feasible. Everything has changed since the debate at the end of June with the Republican leader. The octogenarian president believes that the woman with whom he has faced the worst battles with Republicans during four years of government, who has helped him approve his legislative projects and advance his international policy, is the same one who is now maneuvering to remove him from the elections.

Pelosi has publicly repeated that it is Biden who must make a decision on the nomination, but internally her mantra is different. In her opinion, the veteran candidate can destroy all the Democratic options to conquer the White House and the main institutions of the United States. The same is the opinion of dozens of legislators. She maintains that it is necessary to convince Biden. Her influence is notable. Californians Adam Schiff and Jim Costa have joined the request for Biden’s resignation in the last two days, as have Senators Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Jon Tester (Montana), Peter Welch (Vermont) and Martin Heinrich (New Mexico). Until now the members of the Upper House had shown themselves in a cautious tempo, waiting, but they are already mobilizing like their colleagues in the House of Representatives,

It is quite possible that the turning point between the two historic Democratic veterans occurred a few days ago. The climate of trust that Pelosi has always had with the president led both to a radical conversation and the most sincere that the candidate has heard since his disastrous televised debate with Trump. The leader urged him to withdraw, convinced that his continuity would only worsen the party’s results at the polls. She presented him with the declining data from the polls. Biden presented her with his own, much better ones. Pelosi even called an advisor from the electoral campaign to put the real statistics in front of her. Since that harsh conversation, the ties between the two seem to have been broken. And the constant leaks of news pushing towards her exit only increase the tension.

Fight of Titans



With Obama, the collision has the appearance of a confrontation between titans with a high potential to shake up the entire party. Biden was Obama’s vice president for eight years; two complicated mandates, headed by the responsibility of maintaining the illusion among the progressive electorate and the task of showing how it was possible to leave the country in the hands of an African-American president. Now, the candidate believes that his former boss has let go of his hand. It is not that the two have maintained close contact in recent years, but it is the first time that Obama has spoken out to say that, with Biden, the Democratic options are narrowing. The last time they were together was on June 15 in Los Angeles to raise funds during a gala. They shared the stage with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who has also asked him to resign because “the only battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”

In other words, time is running on Trump’s side. That is why Democratic officials see it as imperative to accelerate all the deadlines to name a new candidate. And even more so since Biden’s veiled reaction to Obama, who, after his assessment, remains silent. Those around him say that the president has misunderstood his predecessor. That the latter has not intended to underestimate him but that his ultimate purpose is to preserve Biden’s legislative legacy. If he asks him to step aside, it is precisely so that the Republicans do not take control of the Administration and annul all the progressive laws approved by the last Government, and projects such as the improvement of public health, greater protection of abortion or gun control.

Biden, isolated at his home in Delaware as a result of an untimely coronavirus infection, feels helpless at the most important and dramatic moment of his political career. At least, he seems to think so while those close to him try to get him to focus on the work he has done so far. His family feels very angry with the party. They think it is turning its back on them. And that it is hammering him with so many criticisms about his age, portraying him as a useless and decrepit man when he still deals daily with the responsibilities of the Oval Office.

This weekend, his team announced that the president will not drop out. He himself has launched a series of tweets in which he directs his darts at his Republican rival and even announces the opening of a fundraising phase to “defeat Trump”, who he sees as eager to “be a dictator”. All with the naturalness of someone who is still campaigning.

However, those close to him believe that he is beginning to see reality differently and there is even a strategy already underway to organise his replacement process. No one knows when it will happen. Faced with the predictions of an immediate resignation this weekend, a growing theory is that the party will wait for him to recover from Covid as a basic show of respect and courtesy. There is also the idea that his departure will not happen before Wednesday, when the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, visits Washington to give a conference in Congress.