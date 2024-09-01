“I think we’re close to an agreement. It’s time to end this war,” Biden added, adding that “all sides have said they agree on the principles,” which makes it more likely that a deal will be completed soon.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement yesterday, Saturday, that at least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured since the start of the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Israel said it had found a number of bodies in Gaza during the fighting, and that its army was carrying out an operation to retrieve and identify the bodies, which would take several hours.

She called on citizens not to spread rumors about the identities of the bodies.

Several family members of hostages held by Hamas on Saturday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately sentencing their sons to death, after reports that the prime minister was prioritizing keeping troops in the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza Egypt to return the Israeli hostages.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of misleading and engaging in political maneuvering while Israelis suffer the loss of their sons and daughters who are still in captivity. The opposition leader said in sharp remarks: “Netanyahu does not care about the Philadelphi axis or polio vaccines, only preserving his political coalition and ministers like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.” He added that Netanyahu, in pursuit of his political goals, “is crushing the families of the kidnapped and the entire people of Israel.”