Monday, August 19, 2024, 3:30 p.m.











The great spectacle of American politics is already underway. The Democratic National Convention opened its doors on Monday with an obsessive focus on showing the unity of the party. The political document of the summit is full of balance everywhere and it is significant that, being its main surprise and the central protagonist of the event, Kamala Harris is only mentioned 32 times. This is about putting the whole (the party) above the person and, in the process, it saves possible debates on whether a Democratic convention would have been better or whether it is right to leave it like this: with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz already amply nominated. The two candidates are riding high on the wave of popularity and nobody wants to cloud this new climate of hope after the hard process of disbelief that preceded Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

The president is, however, frequently cited in the convention’s arguments. Biden appears 287 times in the political report, a symbol of the fact that the Democrats want to pay tribute to his historical legacy in the party and in the last four years in the White House. This Monday he will also be the star of the premiere, with the central speech on the day of the inauguration being his responsibility. Once finished, Biden will go on vacation with his family without waiting for Thursday and Kamala Harris’ speech with which the convention will close.

Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, arrived in Chicago on Sunday.



AFP







Biden spent this weekend at his Camp David residence drafting his speech. It will not be anything new. The expectation is that he will encourage strengthening the country’s middle classes and review his four years in government, which is no small feat. Few presidents have faced as many crises as he has, from the assault on the Capitol, an extremist movement fueled by Donald Trump, the coronavirus epidemic – which turned the US into the most affected country in the world – the economic crisis and two wars: Ukraine and Israel.

It is also true that the tenant of the White House has made glaring mistakes, such as the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, but the 5,500 delegates at the convention prefer to remember him as the president who has regained leadership in the free world. In any case, Biden will not only make an elegy of his legacy. His advisers say that he has taken care of the text so that it does not seem like he is the one running for re-election or cover up Kamala Harris’s program with his merits. How has he resolved it? Very simple: focusing his speech on the dangers that threaten democracy and criticism of Trump. Who, by the way, is the third unifying element of the Democrats. His political report names him 150 times; five times more than his own candidate.



A forum dedicated to the media.



Reuters







Chris Klain, the former White House chief of staff, predicts that there will be “no bitterness” at this inauguration. Biden and those closest to him have assumed that the main thing is that “Kamala gets elected and Trump doesn’t,” Klein notes in The Washington Post. That does not guarantee, however, that the president and his former ally and close friend Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, will greet each other. Behind the scenes, Pelosi has been the leader who has pushed the hardest to mark Biden’s departure and he has not forgiven her for it. The resentments with those who have most emphatically called into question his mental health within the party are still present,

“My hope is that he will receive the longest standing applause that any leader has ever received at a convention in American history,” said Chris Coons, a Democratic senator from Delaware. In his opinion, the “sacrifice” of withdrawing from the electoral race and “his dedication” to support Kamala Harris “make him, without a doubt, deserving of that standing ovation.” It is clear that it will be an emotional night. Until just over a month ago, Biden arrived at the convention as the candidate and the man who was going to beat Trump again. Now he knows that it is his farewell convention, just five months before leaving the White House. There will be sentimental details at this historic event. The organization will give away coffee mugs with the phrase “spread the faith,” which the president often uses in speeches as a way of encouraging Democratic supporters. His former 2020 election team has prepared a party for him. Then he will go with his wife, Jill Biden, to sunny California to rest.

The party in Chicago is guaranteed. More than 50,000 people have arrived in the most populous city in the country to watch or be close to the event. The stages of the convention are monumental. Epic. The logo and the colors of the assembly fill everything, even the outside of the train cars. And thousands of balloons are waiting to be inflated to fall on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Thursday.

Before Biden’s legendary chapter, the corresponding political speeches will be held on Monday. Gaza will surely be discussed. There are mass protests planned in the streets and the Democratic political document attaches great value to it, aware that it can move mountains of votes, either in favour or against. It is not a simple issue. The rector of Columbia University, an all-powerful institution, has already been charged with allowing “anti-Semitism” due to protests on campus against Israel’s war in the Strip. The presidents of Harvard and Pennsylvania have also resigned in their day.



Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Chicago prior to the start of the convention.



Reuters







The US government’s support for Israel divides Democrats. There are not many of them, but at least thirty delegates to the convention expressed their rejection of Biden for his support for the Hebrew government. And many more internal voices criticise the death of civilians and the deplorable humanitarian conditions in the Strip. The summit report highlights, in this regard, its condemnation of the Hamas attacks of October 7 while defending an “immediate and lasting ceasefire agreement” that would put an end to the death of Palestinians.

The resolution must be approved this Monday. And Biden would have liked to arrive at this meeting with a truce already agreed. However, the negotiators (the US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel) will not meet again until the end of this week in Cairo, although party sources say that the president will emphasize to the 5,500 delegates that the possibility of an agreement “is closer than ever.”

On the same day, social issues are scheduled to be addressed. The main one will be abortion. The obstacles that Republicans are applying to prevent women from enjoying this right in the states they dominate has become one of the central points of candidate Harris’ program.



Mynion Moore, convention chair.



Reuters







Following a controversial Supreme Court decision in 2022, there has been growing unrest in this regard and the Democratic Party wants to convert it into votes that will take its candidate to the White House and allow for the production of new legislation that is more protective of the right to terminate a pregnancy. Three women who were in danger of losing their lives after being unable to abort due to the bans imposed by Republicans in Texas, Kentucky and Louisiana will be on the stage of the convention center on Monday.

The most shocking account comes from Headley Duvall. Her stepfather repeatedly raped her as a child and she became pregnant at age 12. Kentucky law made it clear that she could not terminate the pregnancy or face felony charges. She eventually miscarried. “The idea that politicians would force me to bear my rapist’s baby is unconscionable,” she will say in her speech tonight. “Girls like me all over the country are suffering. Their futures are being destroyed,” The Washington Post reports of her speech.

Meanwhile, one of the first leaders to welcome the new Chicago convention has been… Donald Trump. In his usual line, he has said that he will make official the “coup d’état” carried out by the Democrats by nominating Harris after the “overthrow of a president”, in reference to Biden. In the opinion of the Republican leader, this fact endangers the legitimacy of the November elections, an event where the polls are beginning to show against him. Senior Republican officials have privately shown, according to ‘The Telegraph’, that this type of message could cost them the elections and have suggested that Trump should take the campaign more seriously.