“I wouldn’t have chosen Trump as vice president if I didn’t think she was qualified to be vice president”. Joe Biden, in his first response at the closing conference of the NATO summit in Washington, confuses Vice President Kamala Harris with Donald Trump. Biden denies rumors about his desire to ‘shorten’ the working day to go to sleep earlier and rest more. “If a fundraiser starts at 9 p.m., you can start at 8 p.m. and people go home at 10 p.m.: that’s it. My agenda is packed, I’ve attended about twenty major events. I love my staff, but they keep adding things… I hold the record for laws passed, I don’t stop and I keep going”, he says, comparing his ‘schedule’ with that of Donald Trump: “I have grueling hours, he played golf. The European allies – he says – tell me ‘go ahead and beat Trump’…”.

Trump, called into question, responds with a poisonous post: “Great job, Joe!”, writes the former president on the social Truth, underlining the presidential slip with the Harris-Trump overlap.