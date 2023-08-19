The White House’s chaotic campaign to shore up the Iranian regime is an under-analyzed scandal. The United States has just granted Iran $6 billion in aid and will release Iranian prisoners as part of a deal to free five American hostages unjustly detained by Tehran.

All Americans should celebrate the return of people arbitrarily detained by an authoritarian regime. However, this prisoner exchange strengthens the Iranian regime and validates its practice of strategic hostage taking, thus making future kidnappings by Tehran and other enemies of the United States even more likely. In addition, the resources that will go to Iran will allow the continuation of military aggression and human rights abuses by the Tehran regime.

Among the beneficiaries is Iran’s security apparatus, which, with unreliable Iranian government guarantees, is expected to receive a large share of the money. The losers will be targets of Iranian terrorism in the Middle East, US military personnel in the region, protesters carrying out anti-Iran regime rallies, and Ukrainians who are under bombardment by Iranian weapons sent to Russia.

The deal announced last week resulted in the transfer of US hostages from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison to a hotel in the city. In the coming weeks, they will be sent to Qatar, which brokered the agreement, and from there they will return to the United States.

Much of the deal is shrouded in mystery, including the date of the hostages’ return. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the state-run Voice of America website that “we don’t know exactly how long it will take to bring them home.”

The Biden administration also declined to release the names of Iranians the US will release in exchange, citing the sensitivity of the deal and a series of steps that still need to be taken before it actually comes to fruition.

The other prisoner exchanges carried out by the Biden administration, which, while allowing Americans to return, also led to the release of infamous figures such as Russian arms trade magnate Viktor Bout, were similarly closed. However, the deal announced last week is unprecedented in that it results in a huge payout to a terrorist state.

The crucial part of this complicated process involves Washington’s approval for South Korea to transfer $6 billion in US-blocked funds into a Qatari-supervised account. That amount was supposed to go to Iran for oil purchases, but the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) blocked the payment.

According to the Biden team, there will be significant restrictions on the use of that money, which will be limited to food, medicine and medical equipment – and Washington will have “full visibility” on its use by Iran, Kirby said.

However, Iranians see these alleged restrictions as pure fiction, and they are not exactly discreet about this position, as they clearly say that “the decision on how to utilize these unlocked resources and financial assets rests with the Islamic Republic of Iran”. Such a statement was given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran last week.

Tehran seems willing to openly assert what the Biden administration has repeatedly been out to deny, because it is so obviously an outrage. There are still many details about the deal in question that remain unknown, as well as the general direction of the Iranian regime’s policy. An example of this is the suspension of Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is facing an FBI investigation related to his security clearance.

What we already know is a scandal. What we still don’t know could be even more disturbing.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.