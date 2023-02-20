He arrived in Kiev when it was 7 in the morning in Italy wearing a blue suit and a blue and yellow tie around his neck, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “It’s good to be back in Kiev”, were the first words spoken by the president Joe Biden greeted upon his arrival by Ambassador Bridget Brink. The historic visit of the American president on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion came to life when the presidential procession, shortly after 7.30, arrived at the Mariinsky Palace, where it was welcomed at the entrance by Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska. As reported by the White House pool following the president, Zelensky wore the now-iconic black sweatshirt with dark green pants and beige boots.

“Thanks for coming,” Zelensky said as he shook Biden’s hand. “More importantly, how are the boys?” asked the American president, adding: “It’s great to see you”. Then Zelenska asked how the first lady was and Biden replied: “She’s fine. She’s still teaching.”

Referring to what was his eighth visit to Kiev, Biden highlighted that “each time is more significant”, adding that the purpose was to let Zelensky know that the United States is “here to stay, we are not leaving”. Inside the Mariinsky palace, the American president then sat down at a small white desk and signed the guest book. Then Zelensky took the floor. “Today we host President Biden. It is an important thing” for us, declared the Ukrainian leader, thanking the head of the White House for coming “at an important moment for Ukraine”.

“What can I say, I really appreciate that President Biden, American society have been on our side since the beginning of this war,” Zelensky continued, thanking Congress and Biden for their leadership and stressing that he looks forward to it. to discuss “the situation on the battlefield” with him. “But we will also talk about the people, the Ukrainians, the Americans – he explained – what we must do to stop the war, to be successful and how to win this year”.

Biden, for his part, said: “It is presumptuous of me to say this, but I thought it was important that the president of the United States was here the day the attack began” because “as the president recalls, I warned the world that Putin would attack.”

“I thought it was crucial that there was no doubt, absolutely none, about US support for Ukraine in the war – concluded Biden – So many have prayed for the Ukrainian people, especially women and children. They cannot understand the idea of ​​bombing everything from orphanages to schools. It’s barbaric.”

The visit of the American president was completely unexpected. Yesterday the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirby, had denied the possibility of a trip to Kiev. The rumors, as reported by CNN, began to circulate insistently after several streets in the center were closed to traffic. The very high levels of security adopted, with a very impressive military presence even by Ukrainian standards, foreshadowed the arrival of a high-level figure. All the streets around the monastery of San Michele, visited by Biden and Zelensky, had been cleared overnight and sealed this morning, causing traffic jams in the surrounding streets.

The square in front of the church, a ‘pilgrimage’ destination for foreign leaders and where some destroyed Russian tanks are displayed next to a statue wrapped in sandbags to protect it from explosions, had been armored. Guests at the hotel overlooking the square had been told that photography and filming was prohibited throughout the morning and warned that their internet connection and mobile phone signal could be disrupted. All clues that were confirmed after the announcement of Biden’s presence in Kiev.