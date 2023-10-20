At least 21 journalists have died since the start of the war At least 21 journalists have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, including seventeen Palestinians. This is reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). in a new update. Another eight journalists have been injured while doing their work, and three journalists are currently missing or in detention. The numbers could still rise, reports CPJ, which is still investigating reports of “other journalists who may have been killed, missing, detained, injured or threatened.” According to the organization, journalists in Gaza are at great risk due to the impending ground offensive by the Israeli army and the air strikes that the country is carrying out in the area.

Biden from Oval Office: 'We are at a turning point in history' US President Joe Biden addressed his country on Thursday evening local time in a rare speech from the presidential Oval Office. "This is one of those moments when the decisions we make today will determine the future for decades to come," said Biden, who mainly spoke about the situation in Israel and Ukraine, two countries that receive extensive military support from the US. "We are at a turning point in history," he said. Biden mentioned the terrorist group Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the same sentence. "They have this in common: they both want to completely destroy a neighboring democracy," said the American president, who delivered a speech from the Oval Office for only the second time in his presidency. In his speech, as previously expected, Biden announced tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Israel. "We are going to ensure that the Iron Dome continues to monitor the skies over Israel," Biden said. "We in Israel must ensure that they get what they need to protect their people, today and always." In addition to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan also receive military support. Precise details about the support package have not been announced. "No matter how difficult it is, we cannot give up peace, we cannot give up a two-state solution," the US president said about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories. He emphasized that "the US remains committed to the Palestinians' right to dignity and self-determination. Hamas' actions do not take that away." Joe Biden from the Oval Office. Photo Jonathan Ernst / EPA

Heavy damage to centuries-old Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City after explosion A Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, built in the 12th century, has been severely damaged by an explosion. This is reported, among other things The Wall Street Journal. Dozens of Palestinian families were sheltering in the church at the time of the blast. Rescue workers had to pull people out from under the rubble after part of the church collapsed. According to Al Jazeera, at least eight people have been killed. The channel says the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike. The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the violence. “Attacking churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent civilians, especially children and women who have lost their homes to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past thirteen days, is a war crime.”